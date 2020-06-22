Dale Atwood

Dale William Atwood, 93, of Bruce, passed away on Friday, June 19, 2020, at his home.
Dale was born on March 5, 1927, to Charles and Edna (Ewald) Atwood in Cloquet, Minn. He married Dolores Dahlvig on July 17, 1952. They would have celebrated their 68th wedding anniversary this year. Around 1932, his family moved to Bruce, where Dale attended the Amacoy Lake School and the Bruce School.
He worked on the ore boats on the Great Lakes, Abbotts Dairies in Bruce for 12 years, Figura Well Drilling and then bought the well drilling business.
Dale had a great sense of humor and always had entertaining stories to tell about his past experiences.
In his younger years, he was an avid hunter and fisherman and enjoyed family camping trips. He also had a big garden every year. He passed on the love of the outdoors to his family. In his later years, he enjoyed playing bingo, feeding and watching the birds in his bird feeders, going for drives with his wife, and visiting with family.
He was a member of the Knights of Columbus for many years. He will be deeply missed by his family.
Dale is survived by his wife, Dolores; his children, Steve (Therese) of Ladysmith, Tom (Jennifer) of Bruce, Jean Ludka of Ladysmith, Jane (Rick) Sather of Shell Lake and Jerry (Cara) of Bruce. He is also survived by eight grandchildren, three step-grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Sr. and Edna Atwood; his sisters, Doris Sandrock, LaVonne Callies and Beverly Reams and his brothers, Charles (Bud), Maurice (Red) and Ronald; two infant siblings, Jackie and Margie; his son-in-law, Ronald Ludka and his step-grandson, Christopher Figueroa.
A visitation was held Tuesday, June 23, at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Bruce. A private family memorial mass will be held at a later date.
Burial will be at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Bruce.
Commented