Donald Collins

Donald Edwin Collins, 95, of Ladysmith, passed away in the early morning hours of Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at Marshfield Medical Center in Ladysmith.
Don was born April 1, 1926, in Hawkins, to Frank A. and Susanna (Pieger) Collins. He was the youngest in a family of seven children. Don was the last surviving member. On Oct. 26, 1968, Don married Alice G. Berge.
Don’s Christian faith was evident by the way he lived his life and by his many acts of love and kindness to all those he encountered. Don liked nothing better than puttering around in his large garage, lending a hand whenever he could, and telling a joke or two. He had a wonderful sense of humor and a warm loving heart, clearly evident right up until the end. He was a devoted and loving husband, father, stepfather, father-in-law, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, son and friend.
Don is survived by his adoring family; "best" son Jon, "special" stepdaughter Beverly (Kuduk) Workman; "favorite" daughter-in-law, Tina Collins; his beloved grandsons, Kevin (Julie) Campbell and Jacob and Justin Collins; precious great-grandsons Mason and Ethan Campbell; and many devoted and lifelong friends, nieces and nephews. He will be greatly missed by all who had the good fortune to know him.
Many heartfelt thanks to the Marshfield Medical Center staff for their loving kindness and care for Don and his family. Special thanks to Deacon Doug Sorenson for his loving spiritual care and friendship over the past weeks.
A memorial gathering will be held from 10 a.m-noon, Saturday, Nov. 13, at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith.
Burial will be in Hillcrest Cemetery in Hawkins.
Memorials in Don Collins name may be made to Marshfield Medical Center Hospice Care.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home assisted the family with the arrangements.
