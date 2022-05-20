Wallace Checkalski

Our dad, Wallace "Wally" John Checkalski, was born on the farm in Strickland Township of Rusk County, WI on September 22, 1922 and lived almost a century of life when he passed away quietly on May 12, 2022 at Woodstone Senior Living in Rice Lake, WI with loved ones at his side. Funeral services were held on Friday, May 20, 2022 at SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Weyerhaeuser, WI. Fr. Papi Reddy Yeruva and Deacon Tom Fuhrmann officiated. Burial was in SS. Peter & Paul Church Cemetery.