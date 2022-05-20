Wallace Checkalski

Our dad, Wallace "Wally" John Checkalski, was born on the farm in Strickland Township of Rusk County, WI on September 22, 1922 and lived almost a century of life when he passed away quietly on May 12, 2022 at Woodstone Senior Living in Rice Lake, WI with loved ones at his side. Wallace was the son of Francis "Frank" Wallace & Katherine Weyek Checkalski.
Wallace was preceded in death by his parents, brothers: Donald, Albert, Leonard, Jerry, and our mom, Ann Pauline Kielbon.
Wallace is survived by one brother, Arnie Checkalski (spouse Phyllis), Rice Lake; four children: Gary (spouse Lois), Enfield, CT, Karen Champeau (spouse Randy), Sarona; Bonnie Arndt (spouse Frank Smith) Frankfort, KY; Rodney, Weyerhaeuser; and seven grandchildren, and seventeen great-grandchildren.
Growing up the son of immigrants from Poland he knew how to work hard clearing the land, planting, and harvesting the crops with horses, logging and chopping wood, tending a garden for food, using manual labor to complete all the tasks of rural farm life until the sun set daily. There was an appreciation for the bounties and challenges of mother nature as Wallace and his brothers assumed the responsibilities of farming while attending Woodland School and Weyerhaeuser High School when their father, Frank, started working on the Soo Line Railroad.
Back then meals were prepared on a wood stove; evenings were lit with lantern light; entertainment was conversation and music performed by family or neighbors, bathrooms were outside near the chicken coop.
Wallace loved drawing airplanes and dreamed of flying in his youth. After graduating high school in Weyerhaeuser at the age of 16 he worked on the farm and the Weyerhaeuser Equity Coop. In 1943 he enlisted in the United States Navy. That winter, Wallace spent 3 months in the Blue Hills logging because wood was needed during WWII. He was called to active duty in 1944. His rank was Aviation Radioman Third Class Petty Officer. He served on the Torpedo Squadron 97, VT 75 as a gunner in an SB2C Helldiver Plane and was attached to the USS Franklin D. Roosevelt aircraft carrier. Wallace was honorably discharged in 1946 and his patriotism to his Country, allegiance to the US Flag and appreciation of democracy were always one of the hallmarks of his life and he always reminded others that "freedom is not free".
Before joining the Navy, Wallace also discovered another love and her name was Ann Pauline Kielbon, a Rusk farm girl--he called her "Butch". It all started with a tap on Wallace's shoulder in Sibinski's store by this cute blue-eyed girl. As the days together before boot camp were running short, Wallace knew what to do. He proposed on Christmas Eve and she said yes. They sent love letters back and forth and saw each other when he was on leave. After his discharge, Wallace worked in Chicago, then moved back home; worked at the Pea Factory near Weyerhaeuser, and helped his father and brothers build a "retirement" home for his parents. Wallace and Ann married on September 6, 1946 in Weyerhaeuser, WI. They purchased the farm from his parents and began our family. On weekends, if all the work was done and the cows were milked, Wallace and Ann would put their 1st born to sleep in a wicker bassinette in the back seat of their car and drive to Tony's dancehall to catch up with friends--and maybe sneak in a dance or two.
As a dairy farmer into his 70's, Wallace worked very hard to make ends meet with the help of his wife and children--milking cows, cleaning barn, picking those darn rocks and yellow rocket, raising and harvesting crops, gardening, etc. Plus, he and the boys downed a lot of big timber and chopped a lot of wood to heat our home...and those nice warm nights in our farm house were great! Not to forget, making sure the pipes in the barn and house didn't freeze, the road was plowed of snow, and cow giving birth to a calf in the barn was doing okay.
Wallace had many other roles in his life besides being our dad and husband to mom. He helped organize the Weyerhaeuser VFW Post 5780 in 1946 and was the only surviving charter member until his death. He was Past Post Commander; Post Chaplin for over 35 years; Funeral Honor Guard Sergeant At Arms for many funerals; Color Guard for Weyerhaeuser High School Graduations, Loyalty Day, and Veterans Day. On Memorial Day the Color Guard would honor veterans at five cemeteries. Dad marched in many parades with his Post comrades until he was promoted to riding shotgun on the VFW Post Model T.
Additionally, Wallace belonged to the National Farmers Organization, Conservation Congress, Wildlife Restoration Association, Wooden Nickel Club, and the BS Coffee Club.
When there was any time after the work was done, Wallace loved to fish, loved to eat fish, loved to give fish away, loved to fish with his first cousin Richard and anyone else that was serious about fishing...like Crappy Jim. Richard and Wallace were like the two fellas in the movie "Grumpy Old Men"! And boy, Wallace caught some big ones in his day! He was an avid deer hunter too. He know the land like the back of his hand and harvested more deer than one can believe. Oh, the fish and hunting stories he has shared!
Wallace especially loved dancing with our mom, listening to polka music, getting together with friends and family to visit, eat, laugh, play cards, and solve the problems of the world. Dad also enjoyed woodcarving, caricature drawings, gardening, telling stories over the years to his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and others; reading the newspaper, fishing and hunting magazines, non-fiction books and listening to documentaries about WWII, the environment, history, politics, and especially war-bird planes. When his sight failed him, Wallace enjoyed listening to books on tape, old country music on the radio, the Packers, Brewers, Badgers, and NASCAR.
In 2007 Wallace was reunited with the pilot he flew with in the Navy. They had not communicated in 60 years! Then, in 2010 Wallace flew to Washington D.C. along with other WWII and Korean War Veterans on the Never Forgotten Honor Flight. He was humbled by the experience. Wallace was also instrumental in the placement of a flag pole at Woodstone Senior Living, Rice Lake in 2020. He participated in the celebration and flag raising ceremony.
When living alone at home without Butch on Cranberry Lake Road became harder for dad to handle, he decided to move to assisted care at "The Rockpile" aka Woodstone . There he made many friends and was known to love a conversation.
We wish to thank Woodstone Senior Living, Rice Lake, WI for making our dad's home away from home his home since 2018. Your special attention, care, and friendship is much appreciated. You were like family to him. We also would like to thank Lake View Medical Center Home Care and Hospice for the compassionate care and respect you provided to our dad. God Bless You.
Funeral services were held on Friday, May 20, 2022 at SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Weyerhaeuser, WI. Fr. Papi Reddy Yeruva and Deacon Tom Fuhrmann officiated. Burial was in SS. Peter & Paul Church Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements were provided by Nash-Jackan Funeral Homes, Bruce, WI
