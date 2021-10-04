Jana Beres

Jana Heidi (Neal) Beres passed away on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at the age of 56.
Jana worked as a math teacher for 20 years and loved numbers, Her greatest joy in live was her son, Seth.
She is survived by her son, two brothers, five sisters and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her sons, Jesse and Justin; her sister, nancy and her parents, Johnny and Frankie.
Rest in the arms of Jesus, Jana, we will miss you.
A celebration of life will be held at Living Waters Church in Bruce on Saturday, Oct. 16. Friends and family are welcome to attend. Visitation begins at 9 a.m. with services at 10 a.m. A lunch will follow at 11 a.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.