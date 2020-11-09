Kenneth Franzen

Kenneth P. Franzen, 70, of rural Jump River, died peacefully at home with this family by his side.
Ken was born on Dec. 29, 1949, to the late Cyril and Catherine (Coulis) Franzen. He grew up in the Gilman area and graduated from Gilman High.
He went on to serve his country in the Army. On Feb. 5, 1970, he was united in marriage to Christine Nesvacil.
Ken was an electrician and also farmed.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Christine of Jump River; his children, Corey (Dana) Franzen of Winnebago, Ill., Jason (Becky) Franzen of Thorp, Tiffany (Joe) Phillips of Hayward and Amanda (Robert Lokken) Zakrzewicz of Cadott; seven grandchildren; a great-granddaughter and one on the way and his siblings, Robert (Jody) Franzen of Bruce, Patricia (Brian) Chase of Rosemount, Minn., Gary (Cindy) Franzen of Stanley, Mary (Don) King of Orlando, Fla., Linda (Robert) Rudi of Gilman and Andrew (Debbie) Franzen of Tony.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Peter and his brother, Henry in infancy.
A memorial service will be held at 11:30 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 14, at Christ Community Church in Jump River with Rev. Joey Olsen officiating. Inurnment will follow with Military Rites in Mount Nebo Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior at the church.
Plombon Funeral Service assisted the family.
