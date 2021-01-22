Kevin Richard Petit, age 64, of Hawkins, died on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021.
Kevin was born on Oct. 26, 1956, in Ladysmith, to Sheldon and Patricia (Gordon) Petit. He graduated in 1974 from Winthrop, Minn., and then entered the United States Army and was later honorably discharged. He was married to Jacalyn Adams on 1978 and later divorced.
Kevin spent many years in the logging industry with his father and brothers. He began his law enforcement years in Adams, later becoming a deputy sheriff for the Sawyer County Sheriff Department. He retired from law enforcement in 2006 but never stopped working.
He loved reading and music, the outdoors, kayaking, fly fishing and camping. Kevin also loved remodeling houses and built the family home with the help of his brothers.
Kevin is survived by his daughters, Dawn Petit (Robb Jandrt) of Rice Lake and Kelley (Matt) Mazurek of Chetek; his brothers, Larry Petit of Winter, Bruce (Laurel) Petit of Ojibwa, Randy (Jackie) Petit of Winter, Jeff Petit (Shannon Olsen) of Ojibwa and Terry Petit (Nicole Clark) of Winter; and numerous nephews and nieces.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Sheldon and Patricia Petit; his brother, Mark and his twin brother, Kent.
A private family and friend service will be held at 3 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 30, at Appleyard’s Home for Funerals in Rice Lake, with interment and Military Rites in St. Peter’s Cemetery in Winter in the spring. Please consider wearing masks and social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, memorials would be appreciated to the American Cancer Society, to which Kevin was a long time donor.
