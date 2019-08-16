Paul Arden Doughty, 89, of Haugen, died on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Mayo Clinic Health System, in Eau Claire.
Paul was born on Nov. 26, 1929, in Durand, to Royal and Ruth (Black) Doughty, and graduated from Ladysmith High School. He served three years with the U.S. Marine Corps during the Korean War, stationed at Cherry Point in North Carolina. Upon his return, Paul worked a variety of jobs, including 10 years in the Caribbean for Pan Am Airlines as a mechanic, artificial inseminator, Standard Oil Station operator, Vocational School Teacher, abstract title company owner and machinist at Koser Iron Works.
Paul spent countless hours restoring and maintaining his Model T Ford. He enjoyed trout fishing area streams.
He looked forward to the annual "Doughty 500," a 500-mile Model T excursion. He was married in Holy Trinity Catholic Church-Haugen on May 17, 1990 to Bernice (Zimmerman) Schuld.
Paul is survived by his wife, Bernice of Haugen; his brothers, Daniel (Terry) Doughty of Eau Claire, Bernard (Carmen) Doughty of Excelsior, Minn., and Brendan (Karen) Doughty of Nekoosa; his stepchildren, Robert (Carol) Schuld of Green Bay, Mary Ann (Duane) Paine of Prescott, Gregory Schuld of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., John (Teresa) Schuld of Green Bay and Thomas (Mary Kay) Schuld of Palm Springs, Calif.; 18 step-grandchildren and numerous step-great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews other relatives and many friends.
He was preceded in death by siblings, Sam, Hal, Merle and Nathalie and his stepchildren, Barb, David and Mike
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Aug. 16, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church-Haugen with Father Ed Anderson officiating. Burial with full military honors will be at Holy Trinity Catholic Cemetery.
Visitation will be for one hour prior to the Mass on Friday at the church.
Skinner Funeral Home of Rice Lake is serving the family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.