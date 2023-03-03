Edward Hofacker

Edward "Ed" James Hofacker, 64, of Eau Claire, died on Friday, March 3, 2023, at home after a 14-year journey with cancer. We will welcome guests at the Hulke Family Funeral Home, 3209 Rudolph Road, Eau Claire, on Thursday, March 9, from 5-8 p.m. Visitation will continue on Friday, March, 10, at the church from 10 a.m. until time of Mass. A funeral Mass will be held at St. James the Greater Catholic Church, 2502 11th St, Eau Claire at noon on Friday, March 10. Private family inurnment will take place at a later date.