Edward Hofacker

Edward "Ed" James Hofacker, 64, of Eau Claire, died on Friday, March 3, 2023, at home after a 14-year journey with cancer. Ed was a humble, kind man who put family and community over self. He was stoic and strong. His oncologist called Ed the strongest person he had ever met.
Edward was born on July 4, 1958, in Ladysmith, to Shirley (Haas) and James Hofacker. Ed celebrated his birthdays with fireworks, family, and friends. Ed attended Our Lady of Sorrows grade school and graduated from Ladysmith-Hawkins High School in 1976. He participated in football and wrestling and made life-long friendships with so many from his time growing up in Ladysmith. Ed attended Chippewa Valley Technical College and graduated with an associate degree in civil structural engineering in 1978.
Ed’s work journey started at Davy Engineering in La Crosse. He then worked for the city of South St. Paul before relocating to Eau Claire and beginning a long career in the road and street construction industry. Ed was a construction supervisor with the city of Eau Claire and later a plant manager for Fehr Concrete. He spent more than 20 years with County Materials as a sales representative. In 2012, Ed and Cindy founded Hofacker Construction Services, Inc., supplying road and site construction materials to area contractors.
Ed married Cynthia (Cindy) Weiler on Sept. 15, 1984, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Auburndale, and joined the spirited, extended Weiler family. Ed and Cindy have three children, Marc (Chelsea Wells), Kristen, and Steven (Andrea DeMars). Papa Ed so loved his grandchildren, Emily, Noah, Allison, Isla, and Nolan.
In addition to his wife, Cindy, and children, spouses, and grandchildren, Ed is survived by his mother, Shirley (Ladysmith); mother-in-law, Shirley Weiler (Marshfield); brother, John (Becky Michels) and sister Mary (Dave Quady). After 40 years in the Weiler family, Ed considered Cindy’s siblings his sisters and brothers: Cheryl (Les Bliven), Diana (Mike Berdan), Gary (Sara Hickey), Steven (Mario Sanchez), Randy (Janice Culver), and Kevin (Sandy Heeg).
Waiting for Ed in Heaven are his father, James; his father-in-law, Robert; his nephew, Michael Hofacker, and his brother-in-law, Lee Peters and all other loved ones who have already passed.
Ed enjoyed his many years supporting his kids and grandkids in their various activities at Regis and beyond, coordinating tournaments, organizing concessions, and running events such as the Gus Macker basketball tournament. In 2015, Ed and Cindy were recognized as the Non Sibi (Latin for “not for oneself”) award recipient by the Regis Foundation. Ed loved NASCAR racing, traveling, spending time at Sand Lake, and in his healthy years, hunting with friends at the Krause Lodge and fishing with his family.
Ed has been a member of the Wisconsin Concrete Pipe Association, Transportation Builders of America, Northwest Builders Exchange, St. James Building Committee, and the Knights of Columbus. He was a communion minister for St. James the Greater.
The Hofacker family would like to thank the team at Marshfield Clinic Cancer Center, in particular Dr. Muslim for his extraordinary care, the St. Joseph’s Hospice team, and all the other professionals that provided comfort as he neared the end of his journey.
We will welcome guests at the Hulke Family Funeral Home, 3209 Rudolph Road, Eau Claire, on Thursday, March 9, from 5-8 p.m. Visitation will continue on Friday, March, 10, at the church from 10 a.m. until time of Mass. A funeral Mass will be held at St. James the Greater Catholic Church, 2502 11th St, Eau Claire at noon on Friday, March 10. Private family inurnment will take place at a later date.
Donations can be directed to the Regis High School Building fund, Regis Booster Club, Ladysmith High School Education Enhancement Fund (LEEF), or a charity of choice. Ed enjoyed the Eau Claire Farmer’s Market but rarely could find a bench in the shade. The family plans to place a bench in his honor so he can continue to listen to the music.
Friends and family may offer condolences online at www.hulkefamilyfh.com.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 3209 Rudolph Road, Eau Claire, WI 54701 is assisting the family with the arrangements.
