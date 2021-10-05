Edward Breckling

Edward "Ed" Charles Breckling passed away on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021.
Ed was born in East Chicago, Ind., in 1950, to Henry and Helen Breckling of Lansing, Ill. He had a great sense of humor, and he loved to make people laugh. He always gave flowers or funny gifts for birthdays or any day.
He joined the Army in 1969 and served in Germany. He returned home to work at Inland Steel in East Chicago.
He was a lifelong fan of the Chicago Bears and White Sox. Even after moving to Wisconsin, he could never warm up to the Packers. His mom was a big fan, and he kept her supplied with Packers tee shirts and memorabilia even as he gave her the raspberries for wearing them.
Ed liked to fish and cook out on his patio. He liked to have everything in its place, and he kept his little house immaculate.
Ed was preceded in death by his father, Henry Breckling Sr.; his brother-in-law, Bob Cowin; and his aunts and uncles.
He was survived by his mother, Helen Breckling; his brothers, Dan, Hank and William; his sister, Betty; cousins, nieces and nephews; and his love, Rhonda.
Ed requested there be no funeral.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the Family.
