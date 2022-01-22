Dennis Suzan

Dennis Wayne “Denny” Suzan, 74, of Radisson, died on Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, at Marshfield Medical Center-Marshfield.
Denny was born on June 13, 1947,in Portland, Ore., to Frank and Irene (Mansky) Suzan. He moved to Radisson in the 1950s where he grew up on a small farm. He was the eldest of three; his brother, Bruce and sister, Shelley. When he was just in the ninth grade, he met Sandy who just a few short years later became his wife on Nov. 27, 1965. He did highway construction for a couple years then in 1968 he bought a small farm of 20 cows from his uncle, Hank. He wasn’t even 21 years old yet. He spent time logging in the winters and bulldozing. Denny and Sandy have come so far from those young teenagers that fell in love on the school bus so many years ago.
They now have five children, Allen (Stacie) Suzan, Stacy (Becky) Suzan, Kenneth “Ken” Suzan, Charles “Chuck” Suzan and Denyse Blackdeer; 11 grandchildren, Terra, Heidi, Mike, Lexie, Leah, Shelby, Kyle, Brody, Austin, Tyrell and Michael; eight great-grandchildren, Landon, Audrey, Owen, Cadence, Azalea, Riley, Wyatt and Colt; a great-grandchild on the way; his brother, Bruce (Sheryl) Suzan and sister, Shelley Suzan.
Denny and Sandy have taken that small 20 cow family farm and built it up to a 1,500 cow thriving business. When he was not tending to the cows or doing field work, he enjoyed most of all spending time with family, watching Fox News, discussing politics, going to church, hunting and watching anything on tv that he could sleep to. When he was driving tractor or in his truck he enjoyed listening to public radio, old country music and Elvis. He was the kindest, smartest, most hard-working man that would do anything for the people he loved.
Denny was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Irene and grandson, Brandon Suzan.
A Mass of Christian Burial was held on Saturday, Jan. 22, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Radisson with Father Sunil Kumar Thumma celebrating. Burial followed in Radisson Cemetery.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home assisted with the services.
