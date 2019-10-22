Gerald Bruesewitz

Gerald M. “Jerry, Breezy” Bruesewitz passed away peacefully on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 surrounded by his family in Ladysmith at the age of 77.
Jerry was born on Nov. 21, 1941, in Sheboygan,to Elmer and Lorraine (Pfeizer) Bruesewitz.
He served in the United States Navy from 1963-67. On March 21, 1970 he was united in marriage to Linda (Stelzer) in Batavia. He retired after 32 years of federal service; 12 years as an air traffic controller for the FAA and 20 years as a food safety inspector for the USDA.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, hiking, and golfing along with spending time with his family and friends.
Jerry is survived by his wife, Linda; his children, Craig (Tracy) Bruesewitz of Cottage Grove and Carrie (Patrick) Anderson of Hawkins; five grandchildren, Matthew and Hannah Anderson and Maya, Morgan and Madelyn Bruesewitz; his sisters, Darlene Eischen, Audrey Bruesewitz and Margie Murphy and many brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers-in-law, Daniel Stelzer, Jerry Stelzer and George Eischen and his sisters-in-law, Judy Hoerter and Kathy Wolfe.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 24, at Glen Flora Lutheran Church with Rev. Diane Odermann officiating. Visitation will be held after 5:30 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 23 at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith and for an hour prior to the service on Thursday at the church.
Burial with military honors will be at 11 a.m., Friday, Oct. 25, at Northern Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Spooner.
