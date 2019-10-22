Gerald Bruesewitz

Gerald M. “Jerry, Breezy” Bruesewitz passed away peacefully on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 surrounded by his family in Ladysmith at the age of 77. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 24, at Glen Flora Lutheran Church with Rev. Diane Odermann officiating. Visitation will be held after 5:30 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 23 at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith and for an hour prior to the service on Thursday at the church.

Burial with military honors will be at 11 a.m., Friday, Oct. 25, at Northern Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Spooner.