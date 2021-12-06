James Richards, 73, of Hawkins, died on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, at Marshfield Medical Center in Ladysmith. He was born on Oct. 19, 1948, to Melvin and Betty (Peterson) Richards.
James married Jean Dicus on May 8, 1971, in Conrath. James loved his wife and family, and spending time with them was what he did most. He loved horses and going to horse pulls. He was an avid reader and also enjoyed spending time with his friends. He was a member of the United Methodist Church in Hawkins.
He is survived by his wife Jean, 2 sons; Andrew (Stacy) Richards and daughter Tristan Anderson of Hawkins, Adam (Michelle) Richards and son Noah Meyer of St. Paul, MN, 1 daughter; Joanna (Scott) and daughter Vixen Farrel of Eau Claire, 1 sister; Janice (Bill) Hinrichs of Cornell, nieces and nephews and a brother-in-law Alan Dicus.
James was preceded in death by his parents, Melvin & Betty and 1 son, Jacob Richards.
It was James’ wishes to be cremated and the family will have a celebration of life at a later date.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family.
