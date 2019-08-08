Ronald Moore

Ronald Allen Moore passed away in the morning of Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019 at the age of 89, surrounded by his family.
Ron was born on Feb. 3, 1930, at home, to Seth and Doris (Dearhamer) Moore in Ladysmith.
After high school, Ron joined the Army Air Corp (1947-1950), stationed in Fairbanks, Alaska, as an airplane mechanic. He was honorably discharged from the Air Force. Ron met Lillian Prihoda-Urmanski, who was a neighbor. She would later become his wife. These two were married Dec. 23, 1950 in Island Lake. This December would have been 69 years of marriage. During this time they had three children. William, Virginia and Cynthia.
Ron had a few different jobs, until he found his forever job with the United States Postal Service. He retired on his 60th birthday. He enjoyed polka music and dancing, played the banjo, guitar and accordion. He also enjoyed fishing and the outdoors.
Ronald is survived by his wife, Lillian (Prihoda-Urmanski) Moore; his daughters, Virginia (Moore) Phillips and Cynthia Moore and his sisters, Margie (Moore) Clough and Cleo (Moore) Fetting. He is also survived by eight grandchildren, Glenda Johnson, Chloe (Philips) Binkley, Rebecca (Phillips) Turner, Alaina (Moore) Kutz, Steven Phillips, Derrick Coverdale, Brian Moore and Marcus Coverdale and 11 great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Gerald Moore and son, William Moore.
Services will be held from 1-4 p.m., Saturday, Aug.17, at the Oregon Community Center, 117 Spring St. Oregon WI 53575.
