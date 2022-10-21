Robert Russell

Robert Reed Russell, 52, of Jump River, died on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, in Ladysmith.
Rob was born on May 24, 1970, in Boise, Idaho. He was the youngest child of Raymond L, Russell, Sr. and Beatrice Russell. Rob attended school in Boise.
He leaves behind the love of his life, his partner for 14 years and the wife of his heart to whom he was committed, Wendy Olson; his step-daughter and her husband, Shelby & Don Pick, along with his grandchildren, Morgan and Dainina; two brothers, Raymond Russell of Roseburg, Ore. and Ronald Russell of Bцblingen, Germany and his sister, Vicki Hunter of Jump River.
Rob was very close to his mother and missed her every day that he was without her.
Also left behind are a niece and nephew and many good friends in Oregon and Idaho.
A celebration of Rob’s life will be held on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Vicki’s house in Jump River.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home assisted with the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.