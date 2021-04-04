Deborah (Debbie) King-Kzaley, 69, of Ladysmith, died on Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Chippewa Falls.
She was born on Jan. 8, 1952, in Fort Huachuca, Ariz. On July 5, 2005, she and Robert Kzaley were married in St. Paul, Minn.. The next year, in 2006, they moved to Wisconsin and finally settled in Rusk County in 2016.
Deborah was a member of the Lutheran Church.
She is survived by her husband, Robert; two daughters, Patti King of Woodville and Amy King of Bruce; one son, Kip King of Ladysmith; granddaughter, Jassmine of Bruce; one sister, Joanne (Butch) Murray of Moncks Corner, S.C.; four brothers, Dave Morris of St. Paul, Minn., Martin Morris of S.C., Michael Morris of Ariz. and Dale (Marie) Lindwall of Wausau and two sisters-in-law, Rosemarie (John) Barnes of Ladysmith and Sadie Varela of Roberts. Deborah is also survived by nieces, nephews and cousins.
Deborah was preceded in death by her father, Lennie Morris, and mother, Vy Field, and Vy’s husband, Don.
Private family services will be held at a later date.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.
