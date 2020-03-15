Andrea Trott

Andrea L Trott, 47, of Sheldon, died unexpectedly of a brain aneurism on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at UW Hospital in Madison.
Andrea was born on Jan. 23, 1973, to James and Karen (Hodowanic) Miller at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire. She grew up on the family farm in Jump River and graduated as valedictorian from Gilman High in 1991. She went on to study at UW-Platteville and UW-River Falls in animal studies.
She then moved home and married Brent Trott on June 10, 2000. Andrea worked for Weathershield in Ladysmith for many years and then recently at Jeld-Wen in Hawkins.
Andrea loved watching sports, bartending and socializing with family and friends.
Andrea is survived by her husband, Brent and her children, Brock and Jaden Trott, all of Sheldon. She is also survived by her mother, Karen Miller of Thorp; her sisters, Tricia (Gary) Thompson of Henderson, Nev. and Kimberly (Willie) Anderson of Gilman; her maternal grandmother, Jeanine Hodowanic of Gilman and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
She was preceded in death by her father, James; her paternal grandparents, James and Rita Miller and maternal grandfather, Steve Hodowanic.
A funeral service will be held at noon, Saturday, March 21, at Jump River Community Center. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m., Friday, March 20, at Gilman Funeral Home and one hour prior to services at the community center on Saturday.
Inurnment will take place at a later date in Mount Nebo Cemetery-Jump River.
Although Andrea died suddenly and tragically her last selfless act was to be an organ donor. Because of her kind donation many recipients will live on.
