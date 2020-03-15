Andrea Trott

Andrea L. Trott, 47, of Sheldon, died unexpectedly of a brain aneurism on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at UW Hospital in Madison. A funeral service will be held at noon, Saturday, March 21, at Jump River Community Center. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m., Friday, March 20, at Gilman Funeral Home and one hour prior to services at the community center on Saturday. Inurnment will take place at a later date in Mount Nebo Cemetery-Jump River.