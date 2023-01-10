Anna M. Schueller, 87, of Ladysmith, died on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at Care & Rehab – Ladysmith.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, Jan. 12, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Jump River with Father Vijay Kumar Madani celebrating. Burial will follow in Mt. Nebo Cemetery in Jump River.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until service time on Thursday at the church.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.
A complete obituary will be published in next week’s Ladysmith News.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.