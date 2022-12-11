Marion Groothousen

Marion Angeline (Timmers) Groothousen, 83, of Tony, passed away peacefully with family at her side on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, at Marshfield Medical Center-Ladysmith. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, Dec. 12, at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Tony with Father Papi Reddy Yeruva and Deacon Craig Voldberg concelebrating. Burial was in the church cemetery.