Marion Groothousen

Marion Angeline (Timmers) Groothousen, 83, of Tony, passed away peacefully with family at her side on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, at Marshfield Medical Center-Ladysmith.
She was born on April 30, 1939, in rural Kennan, the fourth of seven children to Matthias John Timmers and Florence Catherine Timmers. She graduated from Phillips High School in 1957. After graduation, she moved to the Milwaukee area and began working at Briggs and Stratton. She truly enjoyed what the city life had to offer; however, she would return home often to visit her family. Since Marion loved to dance, her visits home would include attending a dance or two. It was at one of these dances that she met the love of her life, Anthony (Tony) John Groothousen. Her love for Tony grew stronger than her love of the city. That’s what brought Marion home.
Marion and Anthony were married on Nov. 17, 1962, at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Tony, Wisconsin. They began their married life on a small farm just outside of Tony. This is where they made their home and raised their six children. Her marriage was centered around family, faith, celebrations, and dancing. If there wasn’t a dance to attend, Marion and Tony created one. Without hesitation, they made their own fun by turning on polka music and dancing around their home.
Never one to sit idle, Marion found great pleasure in maintaining her yard and home. Her life always revolved around family. If she wasn’t busy in her role as a wife and mother, she could be found in her flower gardens. She truly relished being a homemaker as evidenced by her membership in the Home Makers Club and Garden Club for many years. Later in life, Marion served as a custodian at Flambeau High School.
Marion is survived by her six children, Mark (Kimberley), Mauston; Kevin (Marye), Anoka, Minnesota; Lorilyn (David) Sterba, Tony; Tracy (Tony) Lampman, Viroqua; Monte (Kimberly), Tony; Matthew (Angie), DeForest; 16 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren; her siblings Cliff Timmers, Kennan; Pat (Ed) Dowden, Owen-Withee; Millie Kennedy, Delafield; Janet (Bill) Griglak, Ladysmith; Lorraine (Dave) Baratka, Phillips and sister-in-law Diana Timmers, Medford; and brother-in-law Ronald Runnheim, Kennan; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Anthony; her parents, Matthias, and Florence Timmers; her parents-in-law, Nellie, and Cornelius Groothousen; her sister, Florence “Tootsie” Runnheim; Matthew “Scratch” Timmers; brother-in-law, Adrian Kennedy; and sister-in-law, Rosalie Timmers.
Marion will be remembered for her style and the deep love she had for her family. Her elaborate flower gardens and good taste created a warm home environment.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, Dec. 12, at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Tony with Father Papi Reddy Yeruva and Deacon Craig Voldberg concelebrating. Burial was in the church cemetery.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home assisted the family.
