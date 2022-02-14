Richard E. “Rick” Smith, 63 of Bruce, died on Wednesday, February 9, 2022 at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Rick was born on July 23, 1958, in Janesville, to Merlin and Janice (Elmer) Smith.
He graduated from Craig High School in Janesville. He retired from Simmons in Janesville after 33 years of employment. He moved to Bruce in 2017 taking great pride in the home he built south of Bruce for his retirement. He loved fishing and hunting.
He is survived by his wife Melody; two sons, Todd (Amanda) Smith of Janesville and Matthew Smith of Ladysmith; daughter, Michelle Muth of Janesville; three step-sons, Dean (Josie) Suiter of Janesville, Joey (Ashley) Suiter of Orfordville and Chad (Meagan) Suiter of Janesville; 11 grandchildren; one brother, Jerry Smith of Bruce and his half-brother, Kevin Helwig of Janesville. He is also survived by his special aunt and uncle, Deanne & Aaron Wettstein of Janesville; special friends, Kip & Renae Grover and Tom & Deb Nelson and many cousins, aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews and his beloved cat Tuck.
Rick was preceded in death by his parents Merlin and Janice Smith.
A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 19, at his home at W13131 Pondell Rd., Bruce, WI 54819.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.