Brenda Yager

Brenda Lee Yager (nee Rogers), of Milwaukee, found peace on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, at the age of 79.
Brenda was born on Dec. 1, 1939.
Brenda is the loving wife of the late Homer Yager; dear mother of Eric (Carol), Gary (Debbie) and the late Joe Yager; grandmother of Lacie, Erin, Nathan and Garrett and eight great-grandchildren. She is also survived and will be missed by multitudes of family and friends.
There will be a gathering from 1:30-3:30 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 19, at Northwest Baptist Church, 4373 North 92nd St., Milwaukee. There will be a memorial service at 3:30 p.m.
