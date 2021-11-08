Pammy Luethi

Pammy Jo Luethi (Plummer), 49, of Holcombe, passed away Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at her home with her loving family at her side.
She was born Aug. 3, 1972, in Eau Claire, the daughter of Russell and Clancy (Boggess) Plummer. Pammy graduated from Weyerhaeuser High School in 1991. She met Bob Luethi in 1989, and they were married July 2, 1999.
Pammy worked at Security Bank in New Auburn for many years and also the Chetek Deli. She then opted to stay home and raise her wonderful children before returning to work in the kitchen at Lake Holcombe School with “The Lunch Bunch” (Mary & Jeanette). She also enjoyed working part-time at the Moon Ridge Brew Pub in Cornell.
Among her favorite pastimes were cooking, baking and coaching volleyball. She loved her Island Lake family and was all about being a “resort person.” She was an amazing friend to all who knew her and never forgot a date. She always followed up to ensure those around her were taken care of before herself.
Pammy’s family was her life. She was nothing less than a dedicated wife and mother. She was her family’s biggest advocate and greatest defender. Her children will cherish memories of Pammy’s love for the holidays and how she went all out when it came to cooking and decorating.
Pammy is survived by her loving husband and best friend, Bob; her children – her pride & joy, Megan and Robert of Holcombe; her niece whom she referred to as “her first special child”, Dustine; her father, Russell of New Auburn; siblings, Penny (Vinnie) Hetke Jr. of Weyerhaeuser, Kirby (Tina) Plummer of New Auburn, and Peggy (Paul) Stanford of China Spring, TX; mother-in-law, Hazel Luethi of Holcombe; sister-in-law, Jane Luethi of Glen Flora, WI; her best friend, Karolee Taylor of New Auburn; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her mother; father-in-law, Robert H. Luethi; her beloved nephew, Russell Joe Plummer; dear cousin, Mike Plummer; and her great friend, Vicki Vetterkind.
A memorial service for Pammy will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, at Thompson Funeral Home & Chippewa Valley Cremation Services in Bloomer with Pastor Scott Sacrey officiating. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 9-11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be private in Island Lake Cemetery.
Thompson Funeral Home & Chippewa Valley Cremation Services in Bloomer is serving the family.
To express condolences online, visit www.thompsonfuneralhome.com.
