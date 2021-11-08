Pammy Luethi

Pammy Jo Luethi (Plummer), 49, of Holcombe, passed away Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at her home with her loving family at her side. A memorial service for Pammy will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, at Thompson Funeral Home & Chippewa Valley Cremation Services in Bloomer with Pastor Scott Sacrey officiating. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 9-11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be private in Island Lake Cemetery.