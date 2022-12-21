William (Bill) H. Stearns, 89, passed away on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022.
Bill was born on Oct. 11, 1933, in Duluth, Minn. He was a graduate of the University of Minnesota-Duluth with a degree in business administration. Upon graduation, he served in the U.S. Army with the 337th Field Artillery Battalion, Fort Rucker, Ala. Upon an honorable discharge, he worked for the Cities Service Oil Co. and the Chevrolet Motor Division of GM. In 1966, he purchased the GM dealership in Ladysmith. He retired after nearly 30 years as a GM dealer.
Bill enjoyed being an active member of the Ladysmith community. He served on the boards of Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, Security State Bank, Pioneer National Bank, Rusk County Memorial Hospital, WI Auto-Truck Dealers Association, State and Regional Chevrolet Dealer Council and American Legion. He was a past member and President of the Ladysmith Kiwanis Club.
Bill's second half of life found him enjoying downhill skiing, traveling internationally, spending the winter months in Arizona and at 70 taking up motorcycling. He loved his Harley and the mini-roadtrips he'd take with his son, David, grandson, Tyler, and all of David's buddies.
Bill is survived by two children, Chip Stearns of Missoula, Mont., and Sally (Paul) Gallenberger of Eden Prairie, Minn.; seven grandchildren; two sisters and a brother.
He was preceded in death by his sons, Mark Stearns of Truckee, Calif., and David Stearns of Algonquin, Ill.
Bill never met a person he didn't enjoy talking with. He was proud to be a veteran, treasured his friendships and loved his family. He will be dearly missed.
Services and interment will be at 2 p.m., Friday, Jan. 6, at the Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Spooner. A Celebration of Life will be at 5 p.m., at Tee-A-Way, in Ladysmith.
