Frank Kesan, Jr., 79, of Ladysmith, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, following a 6-month illness.
He was born on June 1, 1943, in Chicago, Ill., to Frank, Sr. and Emily (Vojtasek) Kesan. He married Beverly J. Thorson on July 25, 1964, in Conrath. She preceded him in death on Aug. 31, 2021.
He operated Frank’s repair for 20 years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, trapping, racing with the boys, berry picking, restoring old cars, cutting firewood and telling stories about the "good old days." He was a member of the Knights of Columbus.
Frank is survived by his four children, Karla Kesan (Rob Goffin) of Ladysmith, Jay Kesan of Weyerhaeuser, JoLynn (Bob) Engel of Bruce and Michael Kesan of Ladysmith; nine grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; his sister, Mary (Howard) Olson of Ladysmith; his brother, James (Charlotte) Kesan of Ladysmith and a sister-in-law, Alice Kesan of Ladysmith.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank, Sr. and Emily Kesan; his wife, Beverly and a brother, John.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Oct. 25, at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church in Ladysmith with Father Papi Reddy Yeruva and Deacon Doug Sorenson concelebrating. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery in Ladysmith.
Visitation will begin at 4 p.m., Monday, Oct. 24, at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith. A time of sharing will begin at 6:30 p.m., followed by a rosary at 7 p.m. There will also be an hour of visitation on Tuesday at the church beginning at 10 a.m.
