Sandra L. Piotrowski, age 69, of Wausau died on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, at Marshfield Medical Center-Weston.
Sandy was born on April 3, 1951, to the late Wilford and Stella (Sekola) Frokjar. Growing up she loved horses. She had horses of her own and would dream of one day ponying at the Arlington Racetrack.
She graduated high school in 1969 and later met David Piotrowski. On June 14, 1973, they were married, just nine months after they met. Together they had one daughter, Venisa.
Sandy was a homemaker who volunteered with St. Anne’s Elementary School and Newman High School. She loved a challenging crossword puzzle, so much so that every morning Dave would pick up breakfast and the newspaper with the daily crossword puzzle in it.
Sandy and Dave enjoyed going on road trips together. From geocaching to casinos, they always enjoyed sightseeing and each other’s company along the way to their destination.
Sandy is survived by her husband of 47 years, Dave Piotrowski and daughter, Venisa Piotrowski, both of Wausau; sister, Bonnie (Dave) Webster and niece, Erica Webster, all of Hawkins. She is also survived by many diverse relatives.
Besides her parents, Sandy was preceded in death by her infant sister, Nancy and niece, Stephanie Webster.
A future family celebration will be held at a later date in Hawkins.
The family would like to thank the emergency department staff at Marshfield Medical Center-Weston for their kindness and compassion.
Helke Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be given at www.helke.com.
