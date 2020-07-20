Marjorie May (Arnold, Pinley) Marg, 82, of Black River Falls, passed away on July 12, 2020, following an illness of cancer.
She was born at home on Oct. 2, 1937, in Apollonia, to Thelma Louise (Wiley) Arnold and Frederick Franklin Arnold. Marjorie attended school in Ladysmith and graduated in 1955. She was a student at Barron County Teachers College, graduated from Mount Senario College and did post-graduate work at University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire. Although she had several jobs her heart belonged in the classroom and she spent 31 years teaching mostly second-graders. She taught at Winthrop Harbor, Ill., Wausau and Thorp where she retired in 1997.
After retirement she moved to Black River Falls, where she volunteered with the Literacy Program of Wisconsin and kept active with other organizations until she became ill. She touched the lives of many and held her friends and family close to her heart.
Marjorie married (Bentley) Fred Pinley and later divorced. She married David W. Marg in 1988. David passed away in October 2012.
Spending time with her family was one of Marjorie’s biggest joys. She loved flowers, the beauty of nature. She also enjoyed going to the casino, going shopping and eating at restaurants, traveling and playing Words With Friends on her phone.
She is preceded in death by her parents and siblings George Arnold, David Arnold, Michael Arnold, Annette Arnold and Betty Hibma, nephew James Arnold and many cousins.
Marjorie is survived by her children, Jade Pinley of Fairchild and Julie (Jay) Borek of Black River Falls and a special stepson, John (Deb) Marg. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Donna McFate, Daniel Gilman, Jennifer Pinley, Jedidiah Pinley, Mackenzie Borek and Logan Borek; great-grandchildren, Jade W. Pinley, Kaitlin McFate and Shayla McFate and nephews, Fred Arnold, Curtis Arnold and Daniel Hibma.
Due to the pandemic a celebration of Marjorie’s life will not be held at this time. The family asks that any memorials be sent to the American Cancer Society or the Black River Falls Memorial Hospital Hospice program.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services-Celebration of Life Center in Altoona is assisting the family.
