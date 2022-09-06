Fern Molstad

Fern L. Molstad, 100, of Portage, and formerly of Ladysmith, died on Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, at Tivoli at Divine Savior Healthcare Nursing Home in Portage of natural causes. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Sept. 9, at Hope Lutheran Church in Ladysmith with Pastor Christopher Martin officiating. Burial will be at Riverside Cemetery in Ladysmith. Visitation will be from 9-11 a.m., Friday, at the church.