Fern Molstad

Fern L. Molstad, 100, of Portage, and formerly of Ladysmith, died on Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, at Tivoli at Divine Savior Healthcare Nursing Home in Portage of natural causes.
She was born on May 29, 1922, in Sterling, Ill., to Joseph W. and Nora B. (Coughener) Martin.
Fern married Donald S. Molstad on June 27, 1948, in Nashua, Iowa. They lived in Hawkins from 1950-71, then in Ladysmith from 1971-2019. Fern moved to Portage in 2019 and remained there until her death. She loved sewing, quilting and various church activities. She was a member of Bethel Lutheran Church in Hawkins and Hope Lutheran Church in Ladysmith.
She is survived by two sons, Ken (Susan) Molstad and Rick (Cindy) Molstad, all of Ladysmith; her daughter, Kerry (Jeff) Melby of Portage; eight grandchildren, Ryan, Sarah, Carly, Taylor, Erin, Michaleen, Michaela and Nathan and four great-grandchildren, Asher, Arlo, Brooks and Lincoln.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Nora Martin; husband, Donald on Jan. 4, 1998; two brothers, Lyle and Dallas Martin and two sisters, Dorothea Jordan and Velma Lance.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Sept. 9, at Hope Lutheran Church in Ladysmith with Pastor Christopher Martin officiating. Burial will be at Riverside Cemetery in Ladysmith. Visitation will be from 9-11 a.m., Friday, at the church.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting with the services.
