Dennis Eiffler, Jr.

Dennis Ray Eiffler Jr, 49, of Bruce, lost his courageous battle with cancer on Wednesday, March 31, 2021, after 7 years and 10 months. Everyone who knew him knows that he had a heart of gold and would give you his shirt off his back. His love for his family and outdoors will never be forgotten.
He leaves behind his four children: Satin Eiffler of Bruce Wi, Russell Devries of Coon Rapids Mn, Ashley Pfeifer of Neillsville Wi, and David Eiffler of Ladysmith Wi; parents: Margaret Accola of Bruce Wi and Dennis Eiffler of Rush City Mn; six siblings Richard (Heid) Rasmussen of Cushing Wi, Rhonda (Ken) Bergstadt of Mora Mn, Valerie Ewald of Bruce Wi, Thomas Accola of Bruce Wi, Chris (Marissa) Accola of Weyerhaeuser Wi, and Timothy (Amy) Accola of Menomonie Wi; his five grandchildren, four nephews and six nieces, with many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
There will be a burial in Hinckley, Mn at the Freisland Cemetery on Saturday, May 1, 2021 at 11am.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin is assisting the family.
Online condolences can be left at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.
Commented