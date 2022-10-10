Steven D. Roelse, 63, of Exeland, died Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at his home of medical issues.
He was born on Jan. 8, 1959, in Sheboygan, to Donald and Carol Roelse. They preceded him in death.
Steve was a trucker who retired in his early 40s, went on to get his Master’s Degree and taught college along with substituting in local northern Wisconsin schools. He traveled from Africa to England and around the whole USA with his son.
From the time Jacob turned 5 years old, they were snorkeling in the Florida Keys in winter and fishing in Leadville, Colo., in the summer. Steve was a supporter of Meteor Hills Bible Church.
Survivors include his son, Jacob Donald and Kaitlin Roelse; grandchildren, Caroline Jean and Waylan Donald Roelse; brother, Tom (Julie) Roelse and sister, Michele (Tom) VanderPloeg.
A private family service will be held.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.