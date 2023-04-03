Ethel Marie Diederich (formerly Juergens, born Freestone) went home to the Lord on Sunday, March 26, 2023, two months shy of her 103rd birthday. Following a recent bout of respiratory illness, she was placed in hospice care at Langton Shores rehabilitation center in Roseville, Minn., where she passed away peacefully Sunday evening.
Ethel was born on May 26, 1920, in Ladysmith, to parents Amos and Mary Freestone. She was the youngest of seven children and had a strength and spirit to her, apparent even at a young age.
After graduating from Ladysmith High School in 1938, Ethel worked in a paper mill until her marriage to Walter Juergens on April 8, 1942. She was blessed with three children from this union, a daughter and two sons. Their family resided and worked on a farm in Ladysmith, until 1966 when Ethel, Walter and their youngest moved to a new co-op farm in Huntley, Ill.
Following Walter’s death in 1976, Ethel relocated to Cambridge, Minn., to be closer to her daughter. She later returned to Ladysmith and married Lloyd Diederich in 1979. The couple remained in Wisconsin until Lloyd’s death in 2015, at which time Ethel moved back to Minnesota, taking up residence at Oak Crest Senior Living in Spring Lake Park, Minn., where she enjoyed visiting with all her family in the area.
Ethel had many hobbies, including quilting and gardening, and was an active member of her church. In recent years, she enjoyed card making, watching game shows and playing pinochle. Throughout her life, Ethel was a caring and compassionate person who loved her family deeply. She was also quick to laugh, loved to tell jokes and could find a reason to smile even when life got tough.
Ethel is survived by her sons Gerald Juergens (Gertie) of Everson, Wash., and Lonnie Juergens (Geralyn) of Mounds View, Minn.; her son-in-law, Rodger Loberg (Linda) of Andover, Minn.; step-daughters, Judy Beattie (Ron), Sharon Van Doorn and Shirley Horve and step-son, Ron Diederich (Sara), along with numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and even great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings; husbands, Walter and Lloyd; and daughter, Charlotte Loberg.
A small memorial gathering will take place at Ethel’s Oak Crest residence in the coming weeks with a funeral service and interment to be scheduled for summertime in Ladysmith.
Nash- Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.
