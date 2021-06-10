Debra Heath

Debra Ann Heath, 62, of Glen Flora, died on Sunday, June 6, 2021, at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire after a battle with cancer.
She was born on April 23, 1959, in Fort Atkinson, to Sharon and Louis Heath.
Debbie came to Rusk County in 1973 from Lake Mills. She loved her dogs and enjoyed spending time with her granddaughter, Sophia. She would play cards as long as it was “Go Fish." She made the best lasagna and drank a pot of coffee with it.
Debbie is survived by her four children, Bridget and Alyssa Kondilik and Dylan and Emelia Curran; two grandchildren, Sophia Rose Roth and Brandin VanHoff; three brothers and sisters, John (Mary) Heath, Thomas (Anne) Heath and Janice (Lance) Smith and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
She was preceded in death by her dad, Louis Heath.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 12, at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Bruce with Rev. Darnell Curran officiating. Burial will be in Bruce Cemetery.
