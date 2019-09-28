Leu Skeels

Leu George Skeels, 82, of Conrath, died at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire, on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, as the result of a stroke. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 12, at Hope Lutheran Church in Ladysmith with Rev. Bill Odermann officiating. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until service time on Saturday at the church. Burial will be in Rest Haven Gardens in Eau Claire.