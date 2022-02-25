Robert Armstrong, 78, of Radisson, died Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, March 1, at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith with Deacon Doug Sorenson officiating. Burial will be in the Radisson Cemetery at a later date. There will be a visitation at the funeral home on Tuesday morning from 9:30-11 a.m.