Robert Armstrong, 78, of Radisson, died Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022.
He was born on Dec. 12, 1943, in Ladysmith, to Lynn and Irene (Carlson) Armstrong and was a life long resident of Radisson.
Robert and Stella Pettit were united in marriage on June 13, 1964, in Hayward. He worked at Walter Brothers for 42 years, loved fishing, hunting, four wheeling, working with wood, mowing grass and hanging out with his family. Robert also loved his dog, Bandit.
Survivors include his wife, Stella; daughters, Cindy (Tim) Anderson of Ladysmith, Shari (Joe) Mussehl of Winter, Barbie (Tom) Ewer of Ladysmith and Brenda Armstrong and Jeff Campbell of Ojibwa; 14 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; brother, Ronald Armstrong of Manitowoc; sister, Alice Gawlik of Bruce and many nieces and nephews.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Billy Armstrong, Alvin Armstrong and David Armstrong and sister, Della Armstrong.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, March 1, at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith with Deacon Doug Sorenson officiating. Burial will be in the Radisson Cemetery at a later date. There will be a visitation at the funeral home on Tuesday morning from 9:30-11 a.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.