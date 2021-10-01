Thelma Bowers

Thelma M. Bowers, 75, of Barron and formerly of Ladysmith, died on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, at Marshfield Medical Center in Rice Lake.
Thelma was born on Nov. 12, 1945, in Elgin, Ill., to Jerry and Emma (Sutton) Collins. She married Larry Bowers, and he preceded her in death on Jan. 14, 2018. She enjoyed fishing, crocheting and playing card games with friends and family. She loved going to family get-togethers and was always looking for a party.
Thelma is survived by her brothers, William Collins (Mary Hutchinson) of Barron and Lyle Collins of Webster; her sister, Dorothy Huckabee of Arkansas and many nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Larry; her parents, Jerry and Emma Collins; her brothers, Floyd Collins, Lloyd Collins, Jerry Collins, Robert Collins and David Collins and her sister, Marymargaret Collins.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Oct. 8, at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith with Deacon Doug Sorenson officiating. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery in Ladysmith. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until service time on Friday at the funeral Home.
