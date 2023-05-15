Carol Loehnis

Carol Ann Loehnis, 77, died on Sunday, May 7, 2023, in Chippewa Falls.
She was born in Eau Claire on Feb 7, 1946, to Otto and Gladys (Zimmerman) Thiel. Carol married Michael Loehnis on Aug. 24, 1974, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Eau Claire. She worked at DHSS for 30 years as a teaching assistant working in staff development at the Northern Wisconsin Center. Carol was a “True Blue Brewer Fan”. She also enjoyed walking, observing wildlife and snowmobiling. Her favorite way to unwind was spending time with her husband while resting and relaxing at their cabin on Pulaski Lake.
Carol is survived by her husband, Michael; her brother, Lance (Mary Jo) Thiel; her sister, Joan Helget; and her sisters-in-law, Sandra Loehnis and Wendy Thiel.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, David Thiel.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, May 20, at Nathaniel Lutheran Church, 1220 N. Second St., Bruce. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until time of service. Inurnment will be private at Rest Haven Cemetery in Eau Claire.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is serving the family.
Online condolences may be shared at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.