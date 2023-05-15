Carol Loehnis

Carol Ann Loehnis, 77, died on Sunday, May 7, 2023, in Chippewa Falls. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, May 20, at Nathaniel Lutheran Church, 1220 N. Second St., Bruce. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until time of service. Inurnment will be private at Rest Haven Cemetery in Eau Claire.