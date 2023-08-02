It’s the middle of summer. But the school year is just around the corner. So it’s a good time for an update on the state’s new approach to reading.

Some Democrats in the Legislature voted for it, and the former state schools superintendent and current Dem governor, Tony Evers, signed it. That, despite opposition from the state teachers’ union and other education advocates. The new law means Wisconsin will now take a phonics-based approach to literacy and help teachers implement the new learning model.

