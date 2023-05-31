Statements of economic interest show lawmakers reported $112,850 in travel expenses paid by outside groups last year, a WisPolitics review found.

The travel included events organized by groups such as the Foundation for Government Accountability, Jobs First Coalition and the Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee.

