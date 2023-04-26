Hardly a spring goes by in Wisconsin without issued warnings about wildfires, rapid responses by emergency services and peril for property owners throughout the state.
A Juneau County wildfire near Necedah this month burned about 100 acres before it was contained.
A much larger fire ignited in Jackson County. The Arcadia fire was at 2,800 acres with only about 48 percent of it contained.
A wildfire near Fort McCoy in Monroe County burned nearly 3,200 acres, with crews still working to contain it.
Campfires, ashes from fireplaces, outdoor grills, smoking, chainsaws, off-road vehicles or other small engines have the potential to throw a spark, ignite a fire and spread quickly.
The most important firefighter is the homeowner. They should first find out if they’re in fire-prone areas, such as rural or wooded terrain. Areas with sandy soils also don’t hold a lot of moisture, which can add to the fire risk.
The critical distance is about 100 feet from a home. Reduce the amount of flammables within the first 5 feet, like tree branches overhanging the roof, pine needles under a wood deck and nearby firewood. This zone is where a flying ember can land and ignite a wildfire. Warm weather and high winds add to the risk.
Weather the last couple of weeks have turned cooler and damper, yet risk of wildfires remain. Last year’s dead vegetation remained throughout winter on the surface of the land, where it has been blown about and air dried into springtime kindling. This undergrowth is dry from the winter even with all the snow and rain this area has received.
Move firewood at least 30 feet away from the home. Remove dry leaves and pine needles. Blow leaves out of gutters. Remove weeds against the side of a house.
These simple frontline tasks are simpler than what takes place when big wildfires erupt. Crews respond with heavy units, engines, blackhawk helicopters and numerous local fire departments. Add to this massive assault the local and state law enforcement officers, conservation wardens, military police and emergency management personnel.
In the end, the source of the fire is usually tracked back to its origination point. It’s usually discovered if the fire was naturally occurring or the result of human intervention.
Use extreme caution and avoid burning until conditions improve. It will take time for the new growth to fill in and the land to turn green. Until it does, rural areas will remain at risk of wildfires.
DNR burning permits are required all year in Rusk County and much of the surrounding county countryside. These permits are not required when the ground is completely snow-covered. Also, campfires for warming or cooking purposes do not require a DNR permit.
Even the best efforts won’t prevent every fire, but being proactive is better than taking no precautions at all.
For the most current fire situation and evacuation information, follow the DNR on Facebook and Twitter, or check current fire danger, wildfire reports and burning restrictions on the DNR website.
