As I travel the district, one of the top concerns that I hear from employers both large and small is that they continue to struggle to find enough employees to meet their needs and serve their customers. With the labor shortage impacting industries across our state, we need to look for ways to strengthen our workforce. This week I participated in a public hearing in the Assembly Committee on Labor and Integrated Employment on two bills designed to do exactly that, Assembly Bills (AB) 150 and 151.
AB 150 would make some needed reforms to our state’s unemployment insurance system, including putting an emphasis on providing the unemployed with the assistance they need to reenter the workforce.
