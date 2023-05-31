Why is the veteran important? This question has more than one meaning. When I hear the word veteran I think of all the men and women that have served our country and fought for our freedom. I think of the time and dedication they put forth, so I can stand here today and read this paper. I think of them as heroes and the history of our country.

Up until 1973, men could be called to serve this great nation and had no option but to do so. These average men needed to become the strongest people alive, in the toughest times. Not everyone however was drafted. Many people felt called to serve our nation and voluntarily enlisted. However, being a veteran doesn’t mean you have to fight. Doctors, nurses, reserve troops, and many more individuals are always ready and helping. Recently there were Army and Navy recruiters in my school. These individuals are also heroes. They are bringing more men and women in to serve this nation, and should not be forgotten.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.