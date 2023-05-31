Why is the veteran important? This question has more than one meaning. When I hear the word veteran I think of all the men and women that have served our country and fought for our freedom. I think of the time and dedication they put forth, so I can stand here today and read this paper. I think of them as heroes and the history of our country.
Up until 1973, men could be called to serve this great nation and had no option but to do so. These average men needed to become the strongest people alive, in the toughest times. Not everyone however was drafted. Many people felt called to serve our nation and voluntarily enlisted. However, being a veteran doesn’t mean you have to fight. Doctors, nurses, reserve troops, and many more individuals are always ready and helping. Recently there were Army and Navy recruiters in my school. These individuals are also heroes. They are bringing more men and women in to serve this nation, and should not be forgotten.
To this very day, veterans continue to serve. They set an example to all of us on how we should live, and how to serve others in our communities. Many times you will see veterans volunteering their time towards the communities they live in and making generous contributions to causes they support. We can show veterans they are important by following the examples they have provided for us.
Many veterans that come home from serving face problems. Some of the main issues include unemployment, homelessness, and even simply relationships with themselves.
They do a noble thing by serving their country, however many struggle with a purpose and identity. This is why it is important to understand the sacrifices they made, so we can protect, and serve them back.
I believe we should remember the golden rule when thinking about how to treat our veterans. They risk their lives to protect all of us. The least we can do is show them our utmost respect, honor what they did, and understand how important they are. Our goal should never be to ask why the veteran is important but to know, without question, they are the most important group of men and women in this great nation.
Everything we have and everything we are is because of our veterans. We continue to have our freedoms; religion, speech, and press, because of them. I have deep respect for these men and women. They are the reason I can live in peace and comfort in my day-to-day life. Veterans are our past, our present, and our future. Veterans made and continue to make America, America.
Simon Cole, a freshman at Ladysmith High School, was the guest speaker at Memorial Day events held on Monday. This is his speech he gave during the ceremonies at Ingram, Glen Flora, Tony and Ladysmith.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.