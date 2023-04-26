A proposal in Gov. Tony Evers’ budget would require Wisconsin employers of 50 or more to provide their workers with paid family and medical leave. This comes as more states are adopting such requirements -- though so far, the change is not happening as quickly in the Midwest.

Evers’ plan would require employers to offer employees up to 12 weeks of annual paid leave for life events including the birth or adoption of a child, serious illness for the worker or for a loved one requiring care, military deployment, closure of a child care facility, or aftermath of domestic violence or sexual assault.

