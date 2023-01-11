Farm animals are well-oiled machines. They are always working, converting nourishment that enters at one end into valuable resources at the other.
Input food here. Output of manure, dairy and numerous other consumables there. For the animals, it’s business as usual 24-7-365. It never ceases to amaze how the world churns.
Farmers are the same way, operating like clockwork to make sure all this machinery keeps running 24-7-365.
That is why the Rusk County Farm Supply fire at the hub of the local agriculture economy caused major disruptions to the local food chain, and to the supply chain for farmers.
The farm supply feed mill in downtown Ladysmith was seriously damaged in a New Year’s Eve fire. The blaze shut down the plant, but not the heart of the farming community. Farms keep operating. Farmers keep planting. Feed mills keep helping. It’s what they do.
Fire departments from Ladysmith, Bruce, Sheldon and Weyerhaeuser battled the smoky blaze with assistance from area law enforcement, public works and utility personnel. It’s what they do, making sure individuals and their livelihoods are protected.
Though there was heavy damage to the feed mill, crews were able to stop the fire from burning into the rest of the farm supply operation. They were able to save a large part of the structure. Still is a big loss, and they do a lot of business in the area.
Just like the four area fire departments that came together to fight the fire, area feed mills are now coming to the rescue. Within hours, farm supply management was reaching out to nearby agriculture community leaders to make sure local farmers kept getting what they need.
While the courthouse and city hall are hub of local government the local feed mill acts in the same way for the surrounding agriculture economy. It supplies the feed, grain, fertilizer and other commodities that keeps the machinery running. They also provide jobs that individuals count on to pay the bills and feed their families.
It’s not just here, but in every agriculture community like ours. The feed mill is a staple for the area. It’s always been here. It’s part of the local history.
Rusk County Farm Supply supplies resources to farmers across much of Ladysmith and surrounding county. In a sense, one hand feeds the other.
Everyone is thankful no one was seriously hurt in the fire. Everyone is thankful other feed mills in other communities are willing to help. Each is always there for the other, kind of like how farm families are always there to help each other through tough times.
This is a huge loss financially not just to the owners, but to the rural Rusk County area.
In the meantime, farm animals keep churning, farmers keep putting food on our tables and farm supply operators are making sure all this machinery keeps running like a well-oiled machine.
Ladysmith News editorials are written by news staff.
