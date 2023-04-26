On Tuesday, the State Assembly was in session and approved several bills including two proposals protecting consumer choice, Assembly Bills (AB) 141 and 142. AB 141 prohibits state agencies and local governments from restricting the use or sale of a device, such as a lawnmower or a chainsaw, based on the energy source that is used to power it. AB 142 extends that same prohibition to motor vehicles. There is no doubt that the use of electric vehicles and other devices is on the rise, however, consumers should be able to choose the product that best meets their needs. While electric vehicles and devices may work best for some, in rural areas like the 87th Assembly District, gas-powered equipment can be the only type of equipment that can get the job done.

Unfortunately, in some cities and states around the country, bans on gas-powered vehicles and devices are already being put into place. So far seven states plan to ban the sale of new gas-powered cars by 2035. In Wisconsin, the banning of gas-powered equipment would seriously harm important industries like agriculture and logging which rely on gas-powered equipment to harvest their products and get them to market. I was proud to vote for these two bills that would prevent these types of bans here in Wisconsin.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.