On Tuesday, the State Assembly was in session and approved several bills including two proposals protecting consumer choice, Assembly Bills (AB) 141 and 142. AB 141 prohibits state agencies and local governments from restricting the use or sale of a device, such as a lawnmower or a chainsaw, based on the energy source that is used to power it. AB 142 extends that same prohibition to motor vehicles. There is no doubt that the use of electric vehicles and other devices is on the rise, however, consumers should be able to choose the product that best meets their needs. While electric vehicles and devices may work best for some, in rural areas like the 87th Assembly District, gas-powered equipment can be the only type of equipment that can get the job done.
Unfortunately, in some cities and states around the country, bans on gas-powered vehicles and devices are already being put into place. So far seven states plan to ban the sale of new gas-powered cars by 2035. In Wisconsin, the banning of gas-powered equipment would seriously harm important industries like agriculture and logging which rely on gas-powered equipment to harvest their products and get them to market. I was proud to vote for these two bills that would prevent these types of bans here in Wisconsin.
On Wednesday, I participated in an executive session in the Labor and Integrated Employment Committee. The committee voted to recommend the passage of the two bills that I discussed in last week’s e-update, Assembly Bills (AB) 150 and 151. These bills are part of a package of bills to help address the workforce shortage facing our state. If you missed last week’s e-update and would like to learn more about these bills you can click here to read it.
Also on Wednesday, I chaired an executive session in the Veterans and Military Affairs Committee. The committee voted to recommend the passage of two great bi-partisan bills, AB 8 and 26. AB 8 would allow Hmong veterans who served alongside our troops during the Vietnam War and who were naturalized pursuant to the Hmong Veterans’ Naturalization Act of 2000 to receive certain veteran benefits. AB 26 would provide $180,000 in each of the next two fiscal years to the University of Wisconsin Missing-in-Action (MIA) Recovery and Identification Project. This funding would be used to help locate the remains of service members who are missing in action and return them home. I am pleased to share that these two great bills were supported unanimously by the committee. I hope to see them continue advancing through the legislative process in the weeks ahead..
On Tuesday I sat down with Michael Brandner and Sarah Hedtke from Gowey Abstract & Title Company in Medford as a part of the Wisconsin Land Title Association’s Day at the Capitol.
At the beginning of January, Rose Thums retired from her position as the Taylor County Clerk of Circuit Court. On my way to Madison on Tuesday morning I stopped by the Taylor County Board Meeting in Medford where I helped recognize her public service to the people of Taylor County. Rose served the people of Taylor County for over 36 years in the Clerk of Circuit Court office with the last eight years as the elected Clerk of Circuit Court.
I had a great visit with the students and staff at Our Lady of Sorrows School in Ladysmith last Friday.
Jim Edming (R-Glen Flora) is the Wisconsin State Assembly Representative for the 87th District that includes all or portions of Marathon, Rusk, Sawyer and Taylor counties.
