“An open letter to Rusk Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Andy Strom.”
Dear Andy Strom, Executive Director, Rusk Area Chamber of Commerce. A note to share with whomever concerning your minimal advertising strategy as regards The Ladysmith News and the recent Rusk Area Chamber of Commerce Spring Expo. Years ago John Lovely from the radio station and I ran Ladysmith retail promotions. They were successful for both businesses and the media, and we both enjoyed our participation.
But that was many years ago. Rusk County area retail is changed from what it was then, and I’m not sure if “retail” as it now exists is in charge of its own budget. I get the impression that is your jurisdiction, and that’s unfortunate considering your point of view, which obviously does not include this newspaper.
You have written it is your opinion that radio and digital advertising is cheap and more effective than the print alternative. I’m not sure WLDY would consider being “cheap” a compliment. And I would argue until the cows come home that advertising in The Ladysmith News along with local radio promotion and our digital profile (which is growing), can benefit retail, because I know it absolutely does. Add to that the Rusk County Shopper, which circulates county-wide the second week of every month. And we also have a Facebook page. The regional radio audience is sliced and diced by all sorts of competing distractions including lots of other radio stations, but most of all, potential listeners’ personal repository of digital entertainment.
But if you must rate media by how “cheap” they are, you are perfectly aware, based on your current practice, that print media is the cheapest of all because you get that free.
For instance Ladysmith’s Spring Expo was on the front page of The News prior to the event while you a ran a two column by three inch ad as your investment in print. The News then ran three fourths of a page of color photos and text after the Expo concluded, which is a plus for future such events. And by the way, our assistant editor said she did not see any of the other media there that you spent Chamber dollars with. You would say, that’s unfortunate, but “business is business”. I call it “biting the hand that feeds you.”
If you add up the column inches devoted to the Expo, multiply it times our open column inch rate, and subtract what you spent on your print advertising ($55) you come up with a net deficit for The News of $865.38. But again “business is business”. That “free” publicity doesn’t include shared coverage in any of the other area Bell newspapers: Barron, Chetek and Bloomer. We do share news stories about community events important to those cities. That wasn’t the case with this year’s Spring Expo, but will include the annual Northland Mardi Gras. Sharing news stories and advertising is one of the reasons the Bell papers have an advantage other media do not have. It is the very reason, beside the fact that I appreciate rural communities and love hometown newspapers, that I purchased those papers. But I am not independently wealthy. It took me 30 years of payments to buy the News. Likewise for the other award-winning papers.
So, why not get rid of the headaches, and sell to the media “bean counters?” I would never do that. Ask Eau Claire and Rice Lake readers how that’s working for them. I have been encouraged by Rice Lake readers to buy their newspaper, and the News-Shield has been gaining subscriptions there, but I have run out of time and resources to pull that off.
I am 79 years old, work seven days and 60 hours a week, and run a weekly newspaper route between Cameron and Chetek. People ask me what’s with that? Well, I have always had a newspaper route going back to my Ladysmith days. It’s gives me instant gratification to see that newspapers are worth the $1.25 we charge for the Barron News-Shield on the newsstands. That works the other way, too, when I count the papers that didn’t sell from the previous week. But through all the challenges, I’ve managed to stay married to the same woman for 52 years and counting. That’s more to her credit than mine. And by the way, in all my years in this business I have never seen a perfect newspaper. But if Judy reads the Barron paper without comment, I know I stand a chance.
— Jim Bell, Publisher, The Ladysmith News
