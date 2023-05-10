As I travel the district, one of the biggest concerns that I hear from folks in local government is the need to revamp the state’s shared revenue program. This program is one of the primary funding mechanisms for our county and municipal governments. The current shared revenue formula has been in place since 2004 and leaves many of the counties and communities in rural Wisconsin at a disadvantage. The good news is that is hopefully about to change.

Last week, Assembly Republicans announced our plan to reform the shared revenue program and provide historic investments in our rural communities. Under this plan, a new segregated fund would be created for local governments funded by 20% of the state’s sales tax revenue. Every local government would see at least a 10% increase in shared revenue. Currently, the total amount of shared revenue being received by local governments is about $747 million. This proposal would increase that amount by $227 million with this new funding targeted at critical services (law enforcement, fire, EMS, public works, and transportation). Of this $227 million, $50 million is directed to counties and $177 million to our state’s towns, villages, and cities. Of the funds directed to municipalities, 47% will go to municipalities with populations below 5,000 (33% of Wisconsin’s total population) and 53% will go to municipalities with populations above 5,000 (67% of Wisconsin’s total population).

