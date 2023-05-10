As I travel the district, one of the biggest concerns that I hear from folks in local government is the need to revamp the state’s shared revenue program. This program is one of the primary funding mechanisms for our county and municipal governments. The current shared revenue formula has been in place since 2004 and leaves many of the counties and communities in rural Wisconsin at a disadvantage. The good news is that is hopefully about to change.
Last week, Assembly Republicans announced our plan to reform the shared revenue program and provide historic investments in our rural communities. Under this plan, a new segregated fund would be created for local governments funded by 20% of the state’s sales tax revenue. Every local government would see at least a 10% increase in shared revenue. Currently, the total amount of shared revenue being received by local governments is about $747 million. This proposal would increase that amount by $227 million with this new funding targeted at critical services (law enforcement, fire, EMS, public works, and transportation). Of this $227 million, $50 million is directed to counties and $177 million to our state’s towns, villages, and cities. Of the funds directed to municipalities, 47% will go to municipalities with populations below 5,000 (33% of Wisconsin’s total population) and 53% will go to municipalities with populations above 5,000 (67% of Wisconsin’s total population).
This plan also provides significant help to local governments that are left behind under the current formula. For example, Sawyer County would see approximately a 1,100% increase in aid under this plan. In short, this proposal is a big win for local governments across the 87th Assembly District and the Northwoods.
Another important part of this plan is the creation of a $300 million, three-year pilot program called the Innovation Fund. This fund will provide financial incentives to local governments that work together and provide services more efficiently. It is the hope that this funding will encourage local governments to find ways to provide better services to taxpayers in a more cost-effective manner.
This proposal has been introduced as Assembly Bill 245 and received a public hearing in the Local Government Committee yesterday. I hope to see this bill advance to the full Assembly for consideration later this month.
To kick off the week, my staff and I traveled around the district on Monday and Tuesday holding in-district office hours. Throughout the two days, we met with folks at eight locations throughout the 87th District. I really appreciate everyone who took the time out of their busy schedules to meet with me and provide your feedback on the 2023-25 state budget proposal and other state issues. Some of the topics I heard about from folks include: funding for local governments, funding for county fair premiums, the wildlife damage and abatement programs, funding for education and assistance with state agencies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.