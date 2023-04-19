Light rain was falling from a gray, sullen sky as I pulled my DNR fire control engine behind a police cruiser from Roseville, Minnesota. As I exited my truck, a steady stream of other law enforcement vehicles was filling in behind me. There was a little over a quarter mile hike to my destination, Cameron School, on which I was kept company by a continuous throng of law enforcement officers dressed in duty uniforms. The patches on their shoulders testified that they had come from all corners of Wisconsin as well as surrounding states. The last seventy five yards or so we fell into a formed line, 2-3 persons wide, which led into the school.  

Everywhere I looked there were people. Walking, standing, waiting. By the time I reached the school entrance, the enormity of the situation was seeping into my bones. The line wound through the school hallways leading eventually to area set up where via projector we would watch the memorial service being conducted in the packed gymnasium just a few yards away.

