Over the past few months, the biennial state budget has been working through the legislative process. Since Governor Evers introduced his budget proposal in February, my legislative colleagues and I gathered feedback from the people of Wisconsin about their priorities for our state’s two-year spending plan. The next step is for the Legislature’s budget-writing committee, the Joint Finance Committee (JFC), to go through each provision of the budget and make changes based on this feedback. The JFC has been working through the budget over the past few weeks and will continue to do so through most of June. While some of the major issue areas such as K-12 education, the Department of Health Services, and taxes have not been addressed yet by the committee, action has been taken on several important provisions over the past few weeks. Some of the highlights include:
- Allocating $20 million for tourism marketing at the Wisconsin Department of Tourism;
- Providing $125 million to address PFAS contamination;
- Setting aside $4 million within the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation’s budget for talent attraction and retention initiatives with half of these funds targeted at veterans;
- Strengthening our criminal justice system by providing $36.75 million to increase pay for prosecutors and public defenders;
- Increasing funding for meat processor grants by $1.6 million;
- Doubling funding for ATV/UTV project aids, from $200 per mile to $400 per mile; and
- Funding needed upgrades and road maintenance at our state parks, with nearly $17 million in new money.
In addition, the JFC adopted my budget motion to provide the additional $2 million in funding needed to complete the clean-up of the hazardous electronic waste left behind by 5R Processors in Rusk County and other locations around the state. Last session, I authored Act 234 which provided $2.5 million for this clean-up effort. Unfortunately, when the clean-up began the costs incurred were higher than anticipated, due to unexpected conditions at the clean-up sites. This additional funding should ensure that all of the clean-up is completed without local taxpayers having to foot the bill.
On Wednesday morning, I chaired a public hearing in the Veterans and Military Affairs Committee where the committee heard testimony on five bills. The first three bills were bills put forward by the Study Committee on Wisconsin National Guard Sexual Misconduct Procedures, Assembly Bills (AB) 177, 178, and 179.
AB 177 would make a number of changes to the Wisconsin Code of Military Justice. The proposed changes include adding punishment for an officer, noncommissioned officer, or petty officer in a training leadership position for engaging in prohibited sexual activity with a junior member. AB 178, would require the adjutant general to submit an annual report to the governor and Legislature on various topics related to sexual assault and sexual harassment. AB 179 would require the Department of Military Affairs to create a system to track misconduct cases.
The committee also heard testimony on two other bills, AB 231 and AB 174. AB 231 updates the membership of the Council on Veterans Programs by removing organizations that have been inactive or have dissolved and adding new members to replace them. AB 174 adds airport personnel to certain statutory and rule exemptions on the use of firearms to help control nuisance wildlife at airports.
The 87th Assembly District includes all or portions of Marathon, Rusk, Sawyer, and Taylor Counties.
