Over the past few months, the biennial state budget has been working through the legislative process. Since Governor Evers introduced his budget proposal in February, my legislative colleagues and I gathered feedback from the people of Wisconsin about their priorities for our state’s two-year spending plan. The next step is for the Legislature’s budget-writing committee, the Joint Finance Committee (JFC), to go through each provision of the budget and make changes based on this feedback. The JFC has been working through the budget over the past few weeks and will continue to do so through most of June. While some of the major issue areas such as K-12 education, the Department of Health Services, and taxes have not been addressed yet by the committee, action has been taken on several important provisions over the past few weeks. Some of the highlights include:

  • Allocating $20 million for tourism marketing at the Wisconsin Department of Tourism;
  • Providing $125 million to address PFAS contamination;
  • Setting aside $4 million within the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation’s budget for talent attraction and retention initiatives with half of these funds targeted at veterans;
  • Strengthening our criminal justice system by providing $36.75 million to increase pay for prosecutors and public defenders;
  • Increasing funding for meat processor grants by $1.6 million;
  • Doubling funding for ATV/UTV project aids, from $200 per mile to $400 per mile; and
  • Funding needed upgrades and road maintenance at our state parks, with nearly $17 million in new money.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.