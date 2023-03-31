U.S. ground forces withdrew from South Vietnam 50 years ago, on March 29, 1973. The withdrawal officially ended years of war that forever marked a generation.

To commemorate the 50th anniversary of the official end of the Vietnam War, the Wisconsin Veterans Museum will open a display in its Capitol Square window, “Our Vietnam Veterans: Then and Now.” The images and oral histories in this exhibit honor a handful of the more than 57,000 Wisconsinites who served in Southeast Asia between 1965 and 1973.

