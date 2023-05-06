Wisconsin Assembly Representative James Edming (R-Glen Flora) voted last week in favor of several proposals aimed at strengthening Wisconsin’s workforce.

“Across the 87th Assembly District, one of the top concerns I continue to hear from employers, both large and small, is that they cannot find enough workers to meet their needs,” said Rep. Edming. “Everywhere you look, employers are hiring. When employers cannot meet their workforce needs they are forced to either reduce their hours or the services they offer to their customers.”

