Wisconsin Assembly Representative James Edming (R-Glen Flora) voted last week in favor of several proposals aimed at strengthening Wisconsin’s workforce.
“Across the 87th Assembly District, one of the top concerns I continue to hear from employers, both large and small, is that they cannot find enough workers to meet their needs,” said Rep. Edming. “Everywhere you look, employers are hiring. When employers cannot meet their workforce needs they are forced to either reduce their hours or the services they offer to their customers.”
Among the workforce bills taken up by the Assembly was Assembly Bill (AB) 150. This proposal reforms Wisconsin’s unemployment insurance system to refocus it on getting the unemployed the support they need to rejoin the workforce.
“With industries around our state being negatively impacted by the labor shortage, it is critical that we look for ways to help connect the unemployed with suitable employers,” said Rep. Edming. “Shifting the focus of the unemployment insurance system towards getting folks into their next career will not only help the worker get back on their feet faster but is also an important step in helping to address the labor shortage in our state.”
AB 150 and the several other workforce bills that were approved by the Assembly now advance to the State Senate for further consideration.
The 87th Assembly District includes all or portions of Marathon, Rusk, Sawyer, and Taylor counties.
