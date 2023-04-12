The city of Ladysmith is currently experiencing a lengthy drought in affordable workforce housing. It is likely this ongoing shortage extends into surrounding parts of Rusk County. It is also a predicament that didn’t happen overnight. For years, the area has faced the dilemma of having too many employable bodies but not enough jobs. Now, for the last few years government leaders are saying the reverse, that there are too many job openings and not enough eligible workers.
The solution, it seems, is to increase the amount of affordable housing available so there are more workers to take these jobs. If you build it they will come, so they say.
Amid this affordable workforce housing shortfall, local government keeps working competently as it typically does. A new end loader was bought. The old one was sold. An industrial park was renamed to honor past leaders. A contract was agreed upon to pave a road. Business as usual.
With usual business on recent agendas, workforce housing has become a back-burner topic.
Maybe that will change with the county about to get involved.
The city council has been in talks for years with at least two developers proposing to bring afforable workforce housing to the city. One proposal is for the former Lindoo Avenue School. The other is at the former animal shelter on Phillips Avenue.
The county board is about to toss its hat in the ring, with a developer proposing to raze the former county hospital and nursing home and develop apartment units on the property.
Affordable housing remains an enormous problem, but so do empty, abandoned and blighted properties. While big box retailers have taken advantage of “Dark Store Loopholes” to reduce the property taxes they pay, Ladysmith and other struggling municipalities face a similarly insidious problem of “Dark Storefront Loopholes” where owners pay the property taxes but do nothing to utilize the property in a way that boosts the local economy.
A person only has to drive through downtown and pay attention to which buildings just never open anymore. The old Hein Implement, Coast to Coast and State Bank of Ladysmith are often among the buildings named.
Several once prominent properties in the city’s downtown sit idle or get used for extra storage space. They remain underutilized, unlike decades of proud history doing business and attracing foot traffic to the downtown. These owners may be keeping property tax payment up to date, but changing times has turned these once great businesses into ghostly storefronts.
With so much money going to housing, there is little left to spend on quality of life. Too many of our neighbors are burdened by the cost of rent.
This week, the website rent.com showed five available apartments with monthly rent for one at $850, a second at $995 and two at $1,300. The fifth was simply marked as unavailable. The site lists the average apartment rent in the 54848 Zip Code at $1,035 per month, or roughly the cost of two 15-year mortgages minus the tax escrow. A person might be able to buy two homes in the area for the price of a single apartment space.
If the city comes to terms with its two apartment developers and the county does the same with its developer of the former county hospital property, perhaps the law of supply and demand will help drive down rents and make life more affordable. This in turn could impact the downtown and get some of those dark storefronts to open up.
Ladysmith News editorials are written by news staff.
