The city of Ladysmith is currently experiencing a lengthy drought in affordable workforce housing. It is likely this ongoing shortage extends into surrounding parts of Rusk County. It is also a predicament that didn’t happen overnight. For years, the area has faced the dilemma of having too many employable bodies but not enough jobs. Now, for the last few years government leaders are saying the reverse, that there are too many job openings and not enough eligible workers.

The solution, it seems, is to increase the amount of affordable housing available so there are more workers to take these jobs. If you build it they will come, so they say.

