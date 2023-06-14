A proposed new historic landmark ordinance for Ladysmith that could set new draconian limits on what people can and can’t do with properties they own drew sharp criticism from a vocal contingent of county leaders and local citizens during a city council public hearing this week.

But instead of listening to the public, which is supposed to be what a public hearing is all about, some city officials elected to conduct a trial on those who were in the audience, including a local newspaper reporter who wrote an advance story to make the public aware of an important topic that was scheduled to be heard on and voted on in the same night.

