A proposed new historic landmark ordinance for Ladysmith that could set new draconian limits on what people can and can’t do with properties they own drew sharp criticism from a vocal contingent of county leaders and local citizens during a city council public hearing this week.
But instead of listening to the public, which is supposed to be what a public hearing is all about, some city officials elected to conduct a trial on those who were in the audience, including a local newspaper reporter who wrote an advance story to make the public aware of an important topic that was scheduled to be heard on and voted on in the same night.
A side-issue in the debate over property owners’ rights is how the proposal could be seen as a covert effort by the city to block the county from following through with its action last month to raze the former Rusk County Memorial Hospital. The county owns the property, but city leaders have been equally vocal at county meetings and on social media in an effort to save the structure.
Look no further than the statement made by City Administrator Alan Christianson, Jr., who criticized the newspaper reporter during the meeting for framing the ordinance against the backdrop of the hospital and then heralded the story for bringing up “a decent idea that you could include the hospital in a historic register if one was made.”
But, city leaders didn’t stop there.
They questioned why county board members were there.
They questioned if the county leaders were violating public meeting laws.
They rattled off city email after city email as proof the city is not trying to stand in the way of the county razing the hospital.
They questioned where a news reporter was getting information and why the newspaper was writing stories about it.
What city leaders ignored through all of this effort at the hearing to put down people in the audience instead of listen to what they had to say is a May 26 email from the news reporter explicitly asking the city administrator, “Is that historical preservation ordinance an attempt to block the razing of the former hospital?”
It was very likely the easiest question for the city administrator to answer out of about a half-dozen emails from the news reporter almost two weeks ago, but it was also the only one not answered. Without an answer, one can only speculate the city’s intention with its landmarks and historic preservation ordinance proposal.
Fortunately, state law requires printing of municipal public hearing legal notices in local newspapers. Those narrow columns of small print sometimes overlooked in the back pages might appear dull and boring, but they contain valuable insight into how local government functions on behalf of its citizens. A steadfast reader might find here proposals to hike water and sewer rates, change zoning codes and list meeting minutes describing the activities of elected officials.
Fortunately, the local newspaper reporter also wrote a news story to coincide with that legal notice that indicated mainly the date, time and location of the hearing in case the public might want to attend.
Fortunately, the public did show up to question what the city council and its administrative staff were up to when it passed around a draft of the proposal a couple weeks ago with no debate. One alderman even said at the hearing he knew nothing about the proposal and didn’t know he would be voting on it until he showed up for the meeting.
Reading the 8-page proposal — a copy of which is available for free on the Ladysmith News website — lists a multitude of ways city officials could block property owners from use of their property. Onemight say the devil is in the details, and generally in politics if elected leaders want something to happen they find a way to make sure it happens.
The list of how city leaders make it happen starts through this proposal with the mayor appointing and then the city council confirming members to a new 5-person historic property commission. The proposal then calls for the city council to act as judge of any appeals of commission rulings. At this point it is logical to ask just what chance does a property owner stand against a commission and the council that voted to appoint its members.
Reporting on local government sometimes involves connecting the dots, especially now when city and county leaders are at odds on many matters, including what to do with the former hospital property. One also only has to follow social media, where the city administrator is prepared to argue with every foil available on any topic imaginable. One also has to ask why city leaders were choosing to take on the public this week, instead of the other way around.
After all the public hearing notice in the newspaper clearly states, “The public is invited to attend this hearing” and “At the hearing, all interested persons will be afforded a reasonable opportunity to obtain information and present their view about the subject of the hearing.”
The city council and its administrative staff are the ones who should be doing the listening at a public hearing, not the other way around.
Ladysmith News editorials are written by news staff.
